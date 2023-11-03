Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Chapel Hill High School - Tyler vs. Kilgore High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, Kilgore High School will host Chapel Hill High School - Tyler in a matchup between 4A - District 16 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chapel Hill vs. Kilgore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Kilgore, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.