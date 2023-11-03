There is a matchup between 6A - Region 24 teams in Dickinson, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Dickinson High School hosting Clear Brook High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clear Brook vs. Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3

6:55 PM CT on November 3 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend