Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Falls City High School vs. Somerville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Somerville High School will host Falls City High School in a matchup between 2A - teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls City vs. Somerville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.