The Dallas Mavericks, with Grant Williams, face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 114-105 win over the Bulls (his most recent action) Williams put up 25 points.

We're going to look at Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA last year, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, the Nuggets were the best in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

On defense, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2023 28 9 5 1 0 1 1 11/11/2022 32 13 4 4 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.