Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hallettsville High School vs. Central Texas Christian School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hallettsville High School travels to face Central Texas Christian School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Hallettsville vs. Central Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Temple, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Copperas Cove, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhart High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lavaca County Games This Week
Yoakum High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
