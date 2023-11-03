Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hemphill County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school football competition in Hemphill County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hemphill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Canadian High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
