We have an exciting high school game -- Geneva School Of Boerne vs. Holy Cross Of San Antonio -- in Boerne, TX on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Holy Cross vs. Geneva School Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Boerne, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Liberty Hill, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.