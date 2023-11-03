We have an exciting high school game in Axtell, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Axtell High School hosting Itasca High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Itasca vs. Axtell Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Waco University High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Gholson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Bynum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Bynum, TX

Bynum, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Gholson High School