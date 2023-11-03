Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Kaufman County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Forney High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paris High School at Mabank High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mabank, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
