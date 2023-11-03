The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, ALT, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8 assists and 8.6 boards last season.

Kyrie Irving collected 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Williams posted 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game. He also drained 63.2% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Jamal Murray put up 20 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also put up 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's stats last season included 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game. He made 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.8 triples.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 37.1%

