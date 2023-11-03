Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks square off at Ball Arena on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Friday's prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points, 10.5 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 11.5 boards per game, 3.0 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Doncic averages 8.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Doncic averages 6.0 made three-pointers, 2.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18.0 points per game average is 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (5.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Hardaway's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141)

The 6.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Friday is 6.0 less than his season scoring average (12.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -133) 8.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Friday's points prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 13.0 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (13.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

