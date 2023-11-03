There is a matchup between 2A - District 2 teams in Shamrock, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Shamrock High School hosting Memphis High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Memphis vs. Shamrock Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Shamrock, TX

Shamrock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wheeler County Games This Week

Quanah High School at Wheeler High School