Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Memphis High School vs. Shamrock High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a matchup between 2A - District 2 teams in Shamrock, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Shamrock High School hosting Memphis High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Memphis vs. Shamrock Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wheeler County Games This Week
Quanah High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.