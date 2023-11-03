Nocona High School travels to face Alvord High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Nocona vs. Alvord Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alvord, TX
Other Wise County Games This Week

Boyd High School at Peaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Weatherford, TX
