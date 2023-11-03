Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Peaster High School vs. Tolar High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:30 PM CT, Tolar High School will meet Peaster High School in Tolar, TX.
Peaster vs. Tolar Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Tolar, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Millsap High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
