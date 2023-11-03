Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Perryton High School vs. Seminole High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an intriguing high school clash -- Seminole High School vs. Perryton High School -- in Seminole, TX on Friday, November 3, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Perryton vs. Seminole Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Seminole, TX
