Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Presidio County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Presidio County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Presidio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Buena Vista High School at Marfa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Marfa, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.