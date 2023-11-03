On Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, Ganado High School will host Refugio High School in a game between 2A - teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Refugio vs. Ganado Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Ganado, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Aransas Pass High School at Edna High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Edna, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.