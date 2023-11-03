Moran High School will host Rising Star High School in 1A - play on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rising Star vs. Moran Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Moran, TX

Moran, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2

7:00 PM MT on November 2 Location: el paso, TX

el paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3

4:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ozona High School at Anthony High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3

6:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Anthony, TX

Anthony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Eastland County Games This Week

Comanche High School at Eastland High School