Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Robertson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Academy High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorndale High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.