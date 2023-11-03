Lazio and Bologna take the pitch in the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.

Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Bologna vs Lazio

Lazio travels to match up with Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.