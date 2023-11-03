Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sidney High School vs. Gustine High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gustine High School will host Sidney High School in 1A - action on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.
Sidney vs. Gustine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Comanche County Games This Week
Comanche High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
