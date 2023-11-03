Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Thorndale High School vs. Hearne High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thorndale High School is on the road versus Hearne High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, in 2A - action.
Thorndale vs. Hearne Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Hearne, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Robertson County Games This Week
Academy High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Milam County Games This Week
Chilton High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
