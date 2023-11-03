The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Hardaway totaled 24 points in his last game, which ended in a 114-105 win against the Bulls.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hardaway, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

On defense, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, third in the league.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 31 29 3 2 6 0 3 11/20/2022 21 2 3 2 0 0 1 11/18/2022 24 13 4 4 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.