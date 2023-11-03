We have an intriguing high school game -- Tioga High School vs. Whitewright High School -- in Tioga, TX on Friday, November 3, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whitewright vs. Tioga Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Tioga, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

TBD at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Whitesboro, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.