The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-4) square off against a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

With 467.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS, Abilene Christian has had to rely on its 68th-ranked offense (350.6 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Utah Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 42.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 55th with 26.8 points per contest.

Abilene Christian vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Utah Tech 350.6 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (40th) 467.4 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513.6 (128th) 155.8 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.6 (91st) 194.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.9 (16th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 1,484 yards (185.5 ypg) to lead Abilene Christian, completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Jay'Veon Sunday has 452 rushing yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 318 yards (39.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 421 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 24 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jed Castles has put together a 212-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 19 targets.

Tristan Golightly's 16 grabs have turned into 210 yards and one touchdown.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy leads Utah Tech with 1,929 yards on 157-of-289 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has run for 498 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Chris Street has racked up 44 carries and totaled 296 yards with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson has totaled 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 566 (70.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has four touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has put up a 500-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 55 passes on 49 targets.

Jaivian Lofton has racked up 381 reciving yards (47.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

