Alperen Sengun NBA Player Preview vs. the Kings - November 4
The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Let's break down Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Kings
- Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+116)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)
Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Kings were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.
- The Kings gave up 42.2 rebounds on average last year, ninth in the league.
- The Kings allowed 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the league).
- Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Kings were 18th in the league in that category.
Alperen Sengun vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/8/2023
|35
|18
|9
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2/6/2023
|36
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1/13/2023
|28
|14
|6
|7
|0
|0
|4
|1/11/2023
|28
|10
|10
|10
|0
|0
|1
