Big 12 rivals will do battle when the Baylor Bears (3-5) meet the Houston Cougars (3-5) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Baylor vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 30, Baylor 26

Houston 30, Baylor 26 Baylor has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Houston has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+2.5)



Houston (+2.5) Baylor is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Three of Baylor's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 58.5 points.

This season, three of Houston's games have ended with a score higher than 58.5 points.

Baylor averages 22.5 points per game against Houston's 25.3, totaling 10.7 points under the matchup's point total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 52.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 32 30 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 58.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.8 32.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-2 0-2

