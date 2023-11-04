The Houston Cougars (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Offensively, Baylor ranks 68th in the FBS with 388.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 95th in total defense (398.6 yards allowed per contest). Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 416.1 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On offense, it ranks 69th with 382.9 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Baylor vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Baylor -3.5 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Baylor vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Baylor Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Bears rank -74-worst with 347.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 89th by allowing 405.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

With 21.3 points per game on offense (-34-worst) and 32.7 points per game allowed on defense (-77-worst) over the last three contests, the Bears have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

Over Baylor's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 38th in passing offense (293 passing yards per game) and 90th in passing defense (193.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Bears, who rank -125-worst in rushing offense (54.7 rushing yards per game) and -95-worst in rushing defense (212 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Bears have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

Baylor has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 10 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Baylor games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Baylor has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Baylor has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

Bet on Baylor to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has 1,475 pass yards for Baylor, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 70 times for 288 yards (36 per game).

Richard Reese has carried the ball 54 times for 240 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 30 catches for 570 yards (71.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 49 yards per game.

Drake Dabney has a total of 271 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

TJ Franklin has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 21 tackles.

Matt Jones is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 52 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks.

Caden Jenkins has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.