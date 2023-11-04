Beau Hossler is part of the field at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Hossler at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Hossler has finished better than par on 16 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Hossler has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Hossler has qualified for the weekend in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 27 -7 277 0 20 1 4 $2.9M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 38th with a personal best of 34th at this tournament.

Hossler has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time Hossler played this event was in 2022, and he finished 38th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 68 yards longer than the average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,295 yards).

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hossler was better than 53% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hossler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hossler recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Hossler's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last outing, Hossler's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Hossler ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

