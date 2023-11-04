The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4 will feature Cameron Champ in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Champ has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Champ will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -7 277 0 9 0 2 $702,708

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Champ has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Champ did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Champ has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 62 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ shot poorly over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.15 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 48th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

Champ was better than just 25% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, worse than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Champ recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Champ had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that most recent tournament, Champ's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Champ ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

