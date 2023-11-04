Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deaf Smith County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Deaf Smith County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tascosa High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.