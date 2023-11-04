Dillon Brooks will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

In a 128-119 win over the Hornets (his most recent action) Brooks posted 20 points, five assists and five steals.

Now let's break down Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Over 1.5 (-192) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last season, allowing 42.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings were 28th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.7 per game.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Kings were 18th in the league in that category.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 30 13 1 6 1 1 1 1/1/2023 36 15 2 1 1 1 1 11/22/2022 32 14 5 5 0 0 1 10/27/2022 26 11 2 2 3 0 0

