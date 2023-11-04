Houston vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Baylor Bears (3-5) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bears favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Houston matchup.
Houston vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Houston vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|57.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-3.5)
|57.5
|-182
|+150
Houston vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Houston has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Baylor is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
