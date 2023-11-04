Jae'Sean Tate will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Tate put up four points, six rebounds and five assists in a 128-119 win versus the Hornets.

Now let's examine Tate's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-133)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tate's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last season, allowing 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last year, conceding 42.2 per game.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.7.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Kings were 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 25 16 6 2 1 0 0 2/6/2023 21 9 4 3 0 1 0 1/13/2023 19 6 1 3 0 0 1 1/11/2023 19 2 5 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.