The Houston Rockets, Jalen Green included, take the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Green, in his most recent game (November 1 win against the Hornets), put up 23 points and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Green's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

Over 3.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Over 2.5 (-164) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the league defensively last season, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

The Kings allowed 26.7 assists per game last year (28th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 41 2 2 6 0 0 2/6/2023 33 27 3 3 5 0 2 1/13/2023 33 27 2 2 5 0 2 1/11/2023 39 26 5 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.