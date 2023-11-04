The Sacramento Kings (2-2) take the court against the Houston Rockets (1-3) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Rockets 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 2.5)

Kings (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-8.0)

Kings (-8.0) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

It was a difficult season for the Rockets last year, who scored only 110.7 points per game (third-worst in NBA) and gave up 118.6 points per contest (third-worst).

When it comes to rebounding, everything was clicking for Houston, who grabbed 46.3 rebounds per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowed 41.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

In terms of assists, the Rockets dished out just 22.4 dimes per game (worst in league).

Houston fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 22nd with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of threes, the Rockets came up short, as they ranked second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10.4 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.