Southland opponents match up when the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-7) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Lamar ranks 89th in total offense (323.1 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (354.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Texas A&M-Commerce's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 420.6 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On offense, it ranks 99th with 301.9 total yards per contest.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Lamar Texas A&M-Commerce 323.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.9 (98th) 354.1 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.6 (109th) 130.8 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.6 (86th) 192.4 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.3 (84th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 1,439 yards (179.9 ypg) to lead Lamar, completing 63% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Khalan Griffin has 555 rushing yards on 127 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Damashja Harris has carried the ball 37 times for 141 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 383 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 253 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyndon Fuselier has been the target of 21 passes and hauled in 20 grabs for 198 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has racked up 1,053 yards on 59.5% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has rushed for 256 yards on 48 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 220 yards (on 49 carries) with two touchdowns.

Keith Miller III has racked up 253 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Micaleous Elder has put up a 215-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 35 targets.

Jabari Khepera's 18 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

