Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lubbock County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lubbock High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
