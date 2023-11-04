The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in a battle of SWAC foes.

With 432.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has been forced to lean on its 86th-ranked offense (326.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. UAPB's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 13 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 103rd with 32.1 points surrendered per contest.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M UAPB 326.4 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (101st) 432.3 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (117th) 148.4 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.4 (72nd) 178 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.9 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 1,369 pass yards for Prairie View A&M, completing 54.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 74 times for 381 yards (47.6 per game), scoring two times.

Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 70 times for 271 yards (33.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller's team-high 334 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 24 targets) with four touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has caught 15 passes for 302 yards (37.8 yards per game) this year.

Jahquan Bloomfield has compiled 10 grabs for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has put up 657 passing yards, or 82.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 14.9 rushing yards per game.

Johness Davis is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 351 yards, or 43.9 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Kierstan Rogers has collected 183 yards (on 32 carries) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has collected 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 323 (40.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins has caught 21 passes and compiled 206 receiving yards (25.8 per game).

Maurice Lloyd has racked up 167 reciving yards (20.9 ypg) this season.

