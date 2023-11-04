The Sacramento Kings (2-2) square off against the Houston Rockets (1-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents combined to score more than 221.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Rockets games resulted in an average scoring total of 229.3, which is 7.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Rockets went 34-48-0 ATS last year.

Last season, Houston won 17 out of the 75 games, or 22.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Rockets had a record of 15-56, a 21.1% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Houston has a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rockets were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 15-26-0 ATS (.366).

Houston's games finished above the over/under less frequently at home (18 times out of 41) than on the road (22 of 41) last year.

The Rockets' 110.7 points per game were 7.4 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings conceded.

When scoring more than 118.1 points, Houston went 13-5 versus the spread and 10-8 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Kings Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 13-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-14 10-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 38-9 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 25-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-2 18-29 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.