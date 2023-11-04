The injury report for the Houston Rockets (1-3) ahead of their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (2-2) currently includes two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 from Toyota Center.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Questionable (Calf), De'Aaron Fox: Out (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

