The Houston Rockets (1-3) face the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at Toyota Center on November 4, 2023.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 49.2% the Kings' opponents shot last season.

Houston compiled an 8-10 straight up record in games it shot above 49.2% from the field.

The Rockets were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Kings finished 23rd.

The Rockets' 110.7 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 118.1 points last season, Houston went 10-8.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 110.7.

The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (122.0) last season.

The Rockets drained more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).

Rockets Injuries