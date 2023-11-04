Willowridge High School - Fort Bend is hosting Santa Fe High School at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 4.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Santa Fe vs. Willowridge Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Humble High School at Beaumont United

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Hastings High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Port Arthur, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Humble , TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at James E Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Huffman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Klein, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: League City, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dickinson, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: High Island, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

