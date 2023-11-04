Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Smith County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.