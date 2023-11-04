The SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

SMU has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). With 394.6 total yards per game on offense, Rice ranks 63rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 89th, surrendering 392.3 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

SMU vs. Rice Key Statistics

SMU Rice 463 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (72nd) 280.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.3 (76th) 168 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.1 (126th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (13th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 2,138 yards (267.3 ypg) on 151-of-254 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has 456 rushing yards on 83 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for 248 yards (31 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's 319 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 18 catches and two touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has caught 23 passes for 315 yards (39.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jake Bailey has racked up 27 grabs for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,362 yards (295.3 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 337 rushing yards have come on 58 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 338 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 28 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has piled up 56 carries and totaled 209 yards with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 692 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 catches on 71 targets with eight touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 39 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.