Which team sits on top of the Southland as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

7-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-4 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3. Lamar

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 17-13 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4

0-6 | 0-4 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

