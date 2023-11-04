When the Tarleton State Texans square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Texans will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-10.7) 57.9 Tarleton State 34, SFA 24

Week 10 UAC Predictions

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, five of Texans games hit the over.

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

'Jacks games went over the point total six out of nine times last year.

Texans vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 30.7 24.8 36.8 17.8 25.8 30.4 SFA 33.0 26.1 35.3 23.3 30.8 29.0

