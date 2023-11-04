Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Tarrant County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seguin High School - Arlington at Legacy High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on November 4

8:00 AM CT on November 4 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 4

9:00 AM CT on November 4 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4

10:00 AM CT on November 4 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 10:15 AM CT on November 4

10:15 AM CT on November 4 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 4

11:30 AM CT on November 4 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Western Hills High School