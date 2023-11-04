Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) will have their 23rd-ranked pass offense go up against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3), with the No. 14 pass defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-154
|+128
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Ole Miss has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
