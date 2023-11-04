When the Jackson State Tigers match up with the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-13.9) 51.1 Jackson State 33, Texas Southern 19

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Texas Southern Tigers went 5-5-0 ATS last year.

A total of five of Texas Southern Tigers games last season went over the point total.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Jackson State Tigers went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, six of Jackson State Tigers games went over the point total.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 28.3 24 20.5 20 30.5 27.8 Texas Southern 23.9 36.8 35.7 25 16.8 43.8

